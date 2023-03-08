Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.