Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
alert top story
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winston Salem. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees.