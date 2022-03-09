Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
