Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.