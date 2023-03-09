Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees.
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees.