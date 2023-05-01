Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
