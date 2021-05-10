 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

