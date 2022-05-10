Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.