Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
