Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.