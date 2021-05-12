 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

