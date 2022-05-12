 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

