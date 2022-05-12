The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Winston Salem…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain …
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be sev…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 deg…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Wi…