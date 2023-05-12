Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
