 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert