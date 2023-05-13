The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.