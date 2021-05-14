Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.