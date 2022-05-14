Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.