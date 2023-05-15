Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
