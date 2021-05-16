 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

