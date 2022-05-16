The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
