The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
