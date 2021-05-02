Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
