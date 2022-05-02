Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
