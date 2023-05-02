Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods …
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'l…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degr…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temper…