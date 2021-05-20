The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
