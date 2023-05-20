Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentl…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of …
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecast…