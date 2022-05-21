Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.