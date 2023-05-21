Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
