Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
