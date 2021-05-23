Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.