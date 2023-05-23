Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
