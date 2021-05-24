Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.