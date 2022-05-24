Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

