Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.