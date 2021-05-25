 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News