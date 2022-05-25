The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
