Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.