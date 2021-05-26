Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We …
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Win…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees toda…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. …
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NE at…