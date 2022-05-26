Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.