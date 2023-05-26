Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.