The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 67-degree…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Models…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Win…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees toda…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degr…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. …