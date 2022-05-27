Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.