Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
