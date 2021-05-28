 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

