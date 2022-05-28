Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.