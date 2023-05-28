Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for thi…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Pa…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …