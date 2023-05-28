Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.