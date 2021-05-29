Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.