Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SUN 11:09 PM EDT until MON 2:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for thi…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see h…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …