Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SUN 11:09 PM EDT until MON 2:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.