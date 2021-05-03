 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

