Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.