Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
