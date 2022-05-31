Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 61-degree low …
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Ex…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a b…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Th…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be …
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a ho…