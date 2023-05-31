The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
